Local teams celebrate England's first international goal with charity match

Andrew Kenyon, great grandson to England's first goal scorer from West Felton with Bridgnorth captain Chris Stirling and Shifnal captain Sam Griffiths with a replica cap that presented to Andrew

William Kenyon-Slaney from Shifnal near Telford scored twice in a match between England and Scotland on March 8, 1873 in which England won 4-2 . The two sides had played before but the previous game had stayed scoreless.

The win for England was Kenyon-Slaney's only international game, although he had a successful club career.

On Saturday, Shifnal FC took on Bridgnorth FC at home in a charity game recreating the original match, with the Telford side in an England kit and Bridgnorth in Scotland's colours.

One of the great-grandsons of Mr Kenyon-Slaney was on hand to to see the charity match kick off at Shifnal's ground at 2pm.

Andrew Kenyon-Slaney, who was presented with a replica international cap by club captains Chris Stirling (Shifnal) and Sam Griffiths (Bridgnorth) after the game, said his ancestor would have been "chuffed to bits" at the match.

He said: "He'd be chuffed to bit to see this match going on today remembering what might have been quite an obscure event at the time."

Money raised from the game went to support two local charities – the Warm Welcome Space at St Andrew’s Church and CentreStage, a youth preforming arts group in Shifnal. A collection was also held for Shifnal's food bank.

Chris Thorpe, the vicar of Shifnal, Sheriffhales and Tong who organised the charity match, said it had been "a fantastic proud day for the town".