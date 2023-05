The incident occured at around 3.15pm on Sunday on Pickmere Roundabout near Shifnal

At around 3.15pm on Sunday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue received the report of a road traffic collision in Shifnal.

One crew from Telford fire station was dispatched, alongside police, to the scene on Pickmere Roundabout, where the A5 meets the A41.

The fire service reported there was no one trapped on scene, and the vehicle was made safe by crews using a winch.