Norman and June Angell are set to celebrate their Blue Sapphire wedding anniversary.

Norman Angell, 87, who was born in Tong, and his wife, June, also 87, who hailed from Yockleton, met at her family home when he worked with her brother, Roy Morris, at Allscott Sugar Factory, near Wellington.

They fell in love and were married at St Michael's Church at Ford, near Shrewsbury, on April 5, 1958.

At that time Norman was doing National Service with the Royal Navy, based at Chatham Barracks.

June was working as a clerical assistant at Shrewsbury Technical College.

The couple went to live in Peterborough when Norman worked for the British Sugar Corporation but moved back locally in 1964.

Norman then joined the Shropshire Star and worked as a sales executive in the advertising department for 32 years until his retirement in 2000.

The couple have one son and two daughters and now their extended family includes five grandchildren and one expected great-grandchild.

During their younger days they enjoyed caravan holidays by the sea and travelling to Europe by car as well as coach trips.

June enjoys musicals and has always been a keen baker of cakes while Norman enjoys art.

They plan to celebrate their anniversary with friends and family popping in at home before later enjoying a buffet party at Shifnal War Memorial Club.

Norman, who for several years was chairman of Coalbrookdale High School Old Students Association, said that although it no longer existed he still keeps in touch with friends from 77 years ago.

He said that he believes the secret to a long and happy married life is "loving each other and getting on with things" as well as "closeness of family and friends, and the National Health Service".