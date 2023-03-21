Shropshire border tourist attraction's Easter adventure offerings

Chance to explore Boscobel House. Picture: English Heritage

Boscobel House and Royal Oak, at Bishop's Wood, near Cosford, says people can enjoy a cracking adventure on a fun-filled outdoor explorer quest in grounds of 17th Century hunting lodge and Victorian farm.

The Easter Adventure Quest will be running from Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16.

Visitors will be able to explore the secrets of this historic property and learn about its fascinating past in a cracking adventure quest, filled with Easter fun and games and a chocolate reward at the end.

Families can join in on an ‘eggs-hilarating’ hunt around the grounds of this picturesque hunting lodge, as they find clues and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate.

Daisy Lambert, English Heritage’s site manager at Boscobel House and Royal Oak said: “This Easter Holiday visitors to Boscobel House and Royal Oak can welcome spring in with some outdoor fun with the whole family at our beautiful historic property.

"Follow the quest to discover the site’s secrets all while on a challenge to win a chocolate reward – it promises to be a great day out.”

Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk/easter/