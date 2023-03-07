Beatles act rocks the pews in Shifnal raising thousands for church funds

St Andrew's Church yard in Shifnal. Photo: Google

More than 200 people packed St Andrew's Church, in Shifnal, on Saturday to hear the The Let it Beatles tribute act belt out the Fab Four's chart topping tunes.

Once all the money had been counted a sensational total of £2,319 had been raised for church funds.

St Andrew's is having a lot of refurbishment work done at the moment and there are a number of events lined up.

The Rev Chris Thorpe, of the parishes of Shifnal, Sheriffhales and Tong is passionate about bringing the community into the church, which has also been turned into a warm space during the cost of living crisis.