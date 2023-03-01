Friends in Shropshire 'blown away' by all the support for their fundraising cause

Three ladies from Shropshire are taking on the London Marathon this year, to do so they each need to raise £2,000. They are holding a fundraiser this weekend at Shifnal REDS Sports Bar. In Picture L>R: Amy Dickin (raising for Headway), Holly Dodd (raising for Alzheimer's Research) and Lisa Nickless (raising for Compton Care).

Lisa Nickless, 43, Holly Dodd, 32, and Amy Dickin, 39, are holding a fundraising event this Friday, March 3, at Shifnal’s REDS Sports bar to help raise vital funds for three causes that are very close to their hearts.

They are putting their bodies through pain to run in the London Marathon and need to top £2,000 to do that.

Amy said: "We’re only a couple of days away from our fundraising night and we have been blown away by the kindness and generosity of local businesses and friends who have donated prizes to our luxury raffle."

Lisa and Amy live in Shifnal, while Amy hails from Telford and the three are united in taking on the London Marathon for charity. They will be raising funds for Compton Care, Alzheimer's Research UK, and Headway.

They were due to do it in 2020 but covid and lockdowns put paid to those plans.