Telford man who died when car hit tree was 'funny and kind-hearted' mental health advocate

The B4379 at Shifnal. Picture: Google

Rob Yorke, aged 51, died when the car he was driving crashed into a tree on the B4379 in Shifnal on Thursday, January 12. He was from Sheriffhales.

Claire, his sister, said in a statement: “Rob was kind-hearted and extremely funny with a sharp wit that always put a smile on your face. Rob had been battling his demons, accepting and living with the effects of a bipolar disorder.

"During this time, Rob managed to offer support and help to others in the form of a peer support role working at a hospital in Stafford and also Redwoods based in Shrewsbury.

“Most recently, through an organisation called Enable, Rob had secured a position to support like-minded adults with mental health in a role of 'expert in experience' to share his knowledge and to help others overcome their barriers and lead a happier and more fulfilling life.

“Rob will leave an enormous hole in the lives of his family and friends, and will be sadly missed.”

The crash happened at around 7am. Paramedics and police were sent to the scene but nothing could be done to save Mr Yorke, who died at the scene.