Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man dies after car crashes into tree near Shifnal

By Megan JonesShifnalPublished: Last Updated:

A man has died after a car crashed into a tree near Shifnal this morning.

The B4379 has been closed since the fatal accident near Shifnal
The B4379 has been closed since the fatal accident near Shifnal

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident on the B4379 near Sheriffhales by the fire service at 7.24am.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car from Cosford were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a tree and one patient, a man, who was the driver.

“He was found to be in a critical condition and was already receiving medical assistance from emergency service colleagues.

“Ambulance crews worked quickly to provide advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

The road remains closed following the incident.

Shifnal
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News