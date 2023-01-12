Man dies after car crashes into tree near Shifnal

The B4379 has been closed since the fatal accident near Shifnal

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident on the B4379 near Sheriffhales by the fire service at 7.24am.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car from Cosford were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a tree and one patient, a man, who was the driver.

“He was found to be in a critical condition and was already receiving medical assistance from emergency service colleagues.

“Ambulance crews worked quickly to provide advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”