The secret life of a Shropshire maid is unveiled in a new biography

Hannah Cullwick lived a secret double life in the 1800s, outwardly the servant of lawyer Arthur Munby, but who was actually married to him.
Relative, John Cullwick has written the biography of the famous maid and published diarist Hannah Cullwick.
He will be signing copies of the book at the town's Old Fire Station, now a museum, on Saturday morning.
He has researched his biography for more than 30 years.
"Born in 1833 in the small Shropshire town and raised in poverty, she began in service at the age of eight and remained in service until she married aged 39."