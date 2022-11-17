The secret life of a Shropshire maid is unveiled in a new biography

Hannah Cullwick

Hannah Cullwick lived a secret double life in the 1800s, outwardly the servant of lawyer Arthur Munby, but who was actually married to him.

Relative, John Cullwick has written the biography of the famous maid and published diarist Hannah Cullwick.

He will be signing copies of the book at the town's Old Fire Station, now a museum, on Saturday morning.

He has researched his biography for more than 30 years.