Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The secret life of a Shropshire maid is unveiled in a new biography

By Sue AustinShifnalPublished:

The biography of the life of one of Shifnal's fascinating characters will be unveiled an an event at the town's fire station this weekend.

Hannah Cullwick
Hannah Cullwick

Hannah Cullwick lived a secret double life in the 1800s, outwardly the servant of lawyer Arthur Munby, but who was actually married to him.

Relative, John Cullwick has written the biography of the famous maid and published diarist Hannah Cullwick.

He will be signing copies of the book at the town's Old Fire Station, now a museum, on Saturday morning.

He has researched his biography for more than 30 years.

"Born in 1833 in the small Shropshire town and raised in poverty, she began in service at the age of eight and remained in service until she married aged 39."

Shifnal
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News