Diamond couple celebrate special anniversary

By Sue AustinShifnal

When Shifnal couple Cindy and Derrick Rigby moved across the Shropshire border from Walsall friends joked that they were emigrating.

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 05/10/2022 Diamond Wedding of Derrick and Cindy Rigby from Shifnal ....
But they have loved their life in the county and have just celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

There were married in Walsall in 1962 and have gone on to enjoyed married life with daughters, Abi and Tina and son, Steven and five grandchildren.

Derrick and Cindy Rigby from Shifnal on their wedding day

The family organised a surprise party for Cindy and Derrick Rigby at The Red House.

Cindy, 78, a talented artist, was the resident artist at Weston Park for many years while accountant, Derrick. 82, still works as an accountant and is also still involved in vinyl record collecting.

Their love of music from the 50s continued after meeting at a dance at Walsall Town Hall.

"It was proper music and proper dancing then," Derrick said.

Celebrity gardener Chris Beardshaw presents the Best Garden Under Half An Acre award to Derrick and Cindy Rigby from Sherrifhales and their granddaughter six-year-old Alex Megan-Higgs at Shrewsbury Flower Show. They were also the overall winners.

They have always been avid gardeners and are past winners of the Shropshire Garden of the Year when they lived in Sherrifhales.

"We are so grateful to everyone for the wonderful surprise party - it must have been such a massive amount of work. We had a wonderful time and we met up again with people we haven't seen for years."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

