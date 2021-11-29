Shifnal games area unveiled

Mayor Paul Williamson unveiling the MUGA on Monday

Shifnal Town Council announced on Monday, November 29, that they held the official opening of the new MUGA Wheatfield Park.

The event was attended by the Mayor, Councillor Paul Williamson, as well as pupils from St Andrew's Primary School and Shifnal Primary School.

The new MUGA will be a free facility for the town’s residents to use. It will be able to be used for football, basketball and other sporting games.

A new pathway has been constructed to the MUGA, along with seating and cycle racks to enhance the facility.

10-year-old Aiden from St Andrew's Primary School said: “I think the MUGA is really fun because the multi sports are really easy to use.”

Nine-year-old Holly, also from St Andrew's, added “I think the MUGA is really good and its good for children to play at.”