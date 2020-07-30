Advertising
Three cars damaged in Shifnal fire
Three cars were damaged by a fire in Shifnal.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the blaze in Weston Close at about 3.45am today.
It involved a car on fire which also damaged another two vehicles nearby.
One appliance was sent from Telford Central Fire Station as well as a fire investigation officer.
Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and small gear to extinguish the blaze.
Officers from West Mercia Police were also in attendance.
Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 4.25am.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.