Three cars damaged in Shifnal fire

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the blaze in Weston Close at about 3.45am today.

It involved a car on fire which also damaged another two vehicles nearby.

One appliance was sent from Telford Central Fire Station as well as a fire investigation officer.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and small gear to extinguish the blaze.

Officers from West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 4.25am.