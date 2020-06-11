Mental health nurse died in crash after dropping children at school, inquest told

Emma Linda Price, née Spencer, had dropped her children off at school and was travelling to visit a patient when the accident happened on the morning of February 14.

Mrs Price was originally from Macclesfield and was aged 38 when she died.

Her family paid tribute to her shortly after crash, describing her as "a loving mummy to two young children".

"She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister and granddaughter, a loving mummy to two young children and an amazing nurse, dedicating her life to her family and helping others," said the family statement.

Witness statements which were read out at an inquest this week said that her car pulled out of a junction onto the A5 at Burlington, near Shifnal.

The driver of the HGV which hit her car said in a statement that he was travelling at about 50mph when he approached the junction.

He said that a silver car pulled out in front of him and that he "slammed" on the brakes.

"It was too late. I hit the car square on," it said.

Police cordoned off the A5 near the crash scene. Photo: Newport SNT.

After the crash he stopped and called the emergency services.

Other witnesses corroborated his account.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mrs Price was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner John Ellery said that there was "no evidence as to why Mrs Price did pull out into the path of the oncoming HGV".

He recorded a verdict that she died as the result of a road traffic collision.

Officers from Shropshire Council attended the scene of the crash on the same day and found potential improvements to make the junction safer.

The council agreed to cut back foliage around signs and it is due to be carried out in the next four to six weeks.