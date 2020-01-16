Shropshire boxing club looking to expand with bigger premises

Joe Lockley, who runs Bright Star Boxing Club in Shifnal, has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to transform a former carpet wholesale unit into a new training base.

The plans, for a boxing club and gym at Unit 1 at the Old Smithfield in Aston Street, Shifnal were submitted to Shropshire Council last month.

The club is currently based at Unit 6 on the Old Smithfield.

The club runs a number of sessions, including for children, abuse victims, and those suffering with poor mental health.

Mr Lockley said the club was excited about the prospect of being able to expand and they hope the plans will be approved.

He said: "We have been in our current unit for just over a year, so to be able to expand already is incredible. We have kept all memberships low as the nature of the young people we are getting means that they would struggle to pay more.

"In the last year we have run boxing sessions for looked after children, abuse survivors, people in addiction recovery, people with poor mental health, homeless and young people at risk of becoming NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training). We will continue with these sessions in 2020 and in the new facility."

Mr Lockley said the club had received the backing of the community, and would now be looking for sponsors.

He said: "The support we have received since moving to Shifnal has been incredible and we are so delighted that in the new facility we would get to increase our numbers and help even more people.

"We are now also in a position to seek sponsorship, so we will be looking for sponsors in 2020."

The club has been nominated for the West midlands Mental health Star award, which it won last year. The latest winners will be announced on January 29.