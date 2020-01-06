Hundreds sign Shifnal petition against plans for thousands of homes

A total of 595 people have signed the Shifnal Matters petition – with a target of 1,000 set before it will be handed in to Shropshire Council.

Shifnal Matters is an action group formed by residents who are angered by Shropshire Council’s inclusion of plans which could see up to 3,000 homes built around Shifnal and Tong and 100 hectares of employment land between the two places.

The group has set up a Change.com petition, which it says will be handed in to the council.

Zoe Turner, from the group, said: “There has been a total disregard of the needs of Shifnal and the surrounding area in Shropshire Council’s latest development proposals and destruction of local green belt.

“Green belt serves five main purposes. These are to check the sprawl of urban areas, to prevent neighbouring towns from merging into one another, safeguarding the countryside from encroachment, preserving the setting and special character of historic towns and assisting in urban regeneration.”

Funds

She added: “Shifnal Matters’ view is that these purposes have not been adequately taken into account when allocating land within the green belt for homes or employment land.

“Many of the parcels are rated as strong for at least one purpose, however this has not been considered.

Advertising

“As well as the petition we are raising funds for the inevitable fight against this over development of green belt land and to protect the town going forward.

“Shifnal and Tong are the focus for thousands of houses and 100 hectares of employment land (that’s the size of over 170 football pitches) in Shropshire Council’s local development plan, destroying vast parcels of green belt land.

“Plans that are unsustainable, not required and lack the necessary infrastructure for the current and future communities to thrive.

“Join us in the fight against this destruction of green belt, increased traffic,dangerous roads, stretched services and ensure a safe and prosperous future for Shifnal and the towns and villages that encompass it.”

People can sign the petition change.org/p/shropshire-council-hands-off-shifnal-s-greenbelt