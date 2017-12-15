Shropshire motorcyclist ‘deliberately’ rode into lorry two days after arrest, inquest told

Simon Lloyd Rich, 53, from Shifnal, died on the A464 near to Cosford Grange Farm on July 24.

The inquest into his death, held at Shirehall yesterday, heard that Mr Rich was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination was carried out and consultant pathologist ruled the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

DAF tipper lorry driver Philip Raymond Salt, in a statement, said: “On July 24 I had left Shifnal and the road was dry and there was good visibility.

“As I approached the crash scene I would’ve been close to the speed limit for my vehicle, about 45 to 50mph.

“I was driving on my side of the road and I saw the motorcycle coming towards me, it was the only vehicle in view.

“When I first saw it, it was on his side of the road, I can’t really give an accurate speed but I’d say it was going more than 60mph.

“About 150 yards from me the rider leant his bike to my side, it appeared to be a deliberate act, the motorcycle was under control. The rider was not trying to avoid me.

“There is no doubt in my mind the motorcycle came over to my side of the road and stopped leaning and went straight. It was in the middle of the road. There was no change in his position before the impact.

Advertising

“When I realised it wasn’t moving I applied my emergency brake.”

Collision investigator Nicholas Stafford said neither of the vehicles were defective.

He said: “The Honda moved to the incorrect side of the road.

“The Honda was compressed into the road and remained attached to the DAF.

Advertising

“There was no defect within the road’s surface. There was no mechanical defect on either vehicle.”

Coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, John Ellery, said: “Mr Rich had been arrested by police two days prior to the accident, the reason for the arrest is not relevant to the inquest.

“What is important is the affect that it may have had on him.

“From the statement from the HGV driver, it would appear to have been a deliberate manoeuvre.

“From the note that a family member subsequently found it would appear to be intentional.

“I am sure that this can’t have been an accident and Mr Salt’s evidence could not be clearer.”

Mr Ellery recorded a conclusion of suicide.

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or at samaritans.org