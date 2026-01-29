'It's been a privilege and my wildest dream come true': Newport cocktail bar owner confirms closure after five years

Novella Craft & Cocktails was opened by partners Matt Lorenz and Marie Ryley in a former Barclays bank branch in Newport's High Street in October 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair had been open for a grand total of four weeks before the second Covid-19 lockdown shut the bar for six months.

After surviving sleepless nights and social distancing protocols, the couple went on to enjoy five years behind the bar.

Matt Lorenz and Marie Ryley opened Novella in October 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic

But this week the owners announced the venue has closed for good - citing rising costs and a change in consumer habits.

In a video message posted on social media, Matt said: "Novella is now closed.

"The cost of running a cocktail bar are pretty high and since we first opened the bar over five years ago those costs have been increasing. Looking ahead, they're only going to increase further.

"It's not just businesses feeling it right now; people are feeling they have a lot less disposable income than they did in the past.

Novella opened in the midst of the Covid pandemic in 2020. Photo: Google

"Coupled with the changes in the industry affecting people's drinking habits, we've watched the overall footfall in the town's nightlife decrease year on year."

Thanking the Newport community for its support over the last half a decade, Matt added: "I've loved every minute of it."

"We've poured all our heart and soul into this place and it's been an honour. It's been a real privilege and my wildest dream come true.

"Sometimes it takes living your wildest dreams to realise that you have an even bigger dream.

"For me, right now, it's to have the time and freedom to watch my kids grow up."