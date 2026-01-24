No quick solution for Newport parking problems near nature reserve, meeting told

Telford & Wrekin Council was told that a proposal is being drawn up to designate Victoria Park, Norbroom Park, and the canal area as a local nature reserve.

The small car park off Water Lane in Newport. Picture: Google Maps

A scheme to extend the small car park at Water Lane next to Victoria Park is not being taken forward “at the moment.” Overwhelming support for it would be needed for that to happen.

Councillor Carolyn Healy at Telford & Wrekin Council, January 22, 2025

Responding to a question from Councillor Thomas Janke, council cabinet member Carolyn Healy (Labour, Ironbridge) said: “I will be bringing a report to cabinet next month that includes a proposal for the park, the canal and Norbroom park to be designated as a local nature reserve.”

Councillor Peter Scott standing up to make a point at Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The area is already protected from development by being a part of the green network and is also under a green guarantee scheme.

Councillor Thomas Janke at the Telford & Wrekin Council meeting on January 22, 2026. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Janke (Liberal Democrats, Newport South) is also the Mayor of Newport.

He said: “Given the importance of this park to residents and its recognised environmental value, will the cabinet member commit to agreeing with me, and with my Newport Council colleagues and residents, that Victoria Park will never be developed on, including any expansion of the car park accessed via Water Lane?”

Councillor Healy who is the cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability said the council recognised the car parking issues on Water Lane.

“We know there are real problems there,” she said.

Consideration has been given to extending the car park but she said that “at the moment that isn’t being taken forward.”

She added though that it would be taken forward “if there was overwhelming support for it.”

After the meeting Councillor Janke posted on social media that creating a local nature reserve is a “significant milestone and will help ensure these much-loved green spaces are properly protected against development in the future, including any extension of the car park.”

He added that Newport ward councillors are working together with Telford & Wrekin Council to find the “best long-term solutions, and residents’ input and support will be central to this work.”

But Independent borough councillor Peter Scott (Newport West) said after the meeting that there are “no other options” but to extend the small car park.

Cars are often parked on the side of Water Lane which local residents say causes issues.

Councillor Scott posted on Facebook writing: “It’s not going to get any better.

“It’s great that we secured Green Flag status for the park and that Telford and Wrekin Council are to make this park, Norbroom Park and the canal a nature reserve but parking remains an issue.

“The proposal to extend Water Lane car park does not mean Tarmac or concrete.

“We can use green matting which would compliment the greenery.

“There are no other options. No multi storey. No park and ride.

“The council will not buy land to install a car park. This is it. Reject it and nothing will improve.”