Domino's opens latest county store – and creates 25 new jobs

The new store, which has taken over the premises of Newport's former chip shop, Zach's Plaice, even welcomed the former chippy owner for the official opening.

Based at 77 High Street the store has created 25, including pizza chefs, in store team members and delivery drivers.

The store is open seven days a week from 11am – 11pm serving up freshly prepared Domino’s favourites, including 'Pepperoni Passion' and 'Vegi Supreme' alongside new additions such as the recently launched 'Ultimate Lasagne' and 'Ultimate Carbonara Pizzas'.

Ricky Kandola, Operations Director at SK Group said: “We are delighted to launch our new store in Newport, delivering 25 new jobs to the local area.

"Now even more pizza fans can experience our delicious menu at home, whilst our modern new store also offers great collection deals for those looking for a convenient treat.

"We’re really looking forward to settling in and building strong lasting relationships with the local Newport community, helping to deliver a better future through food people love."

The store was built in an old chip shop and Domino’s said they were honoured to have the landlord Zach, who operated the chip shop for more than 40 years, attend and officially open the store.

Other local community members and customers were invited to meet the new store team and of course, try some freshly prepared pizza.

The store gave out 200 free personal pizzas to customers in the area from Monday to Wednesday.

They are also giving out a free cookies to all customer collecting their order throughout opening week.