Major restoration for historic church in the middle of a Shropshire town

Proposals have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for the restoration work of St Peter & St Paul’s Church off Salters Lane in Newport.

Work includes a replacement roof to part of the church due to ‘significant damage’ being caused by leaks.

A heritage statement included with the plans state that the building is a ‘good example’ of an early 19th century Roman Catholic church with an attached ‘contemporary’ presbytery which also retains remnants of a 17th century hall.

The church was designed by architect Joseph Potter and was opened by Bishop Walsh in July 1832.

“The primary focus of all proposed works is in the best interest of the church to ensure the preservation of its architectural and historical integrity,” said the plan’s design statement.

“By conducting these essential works, it will ensure the longevity of the building and maintaining its historical importance as reflected by Historic England on its Grade II-listed status.