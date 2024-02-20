Newport petrol station can use jet wash until 10pm despite noise concerns

The Shell petrol station in Lower Bar had plans approved to open its jet wash from 7am until 10pm – three hours later than previously allowed.

Applicant Motor Fuel Group Limited said that the proposal for a three-hour extension is due to customer demand and so users with busy schedules during the day can access the jet wash at night.

“During summer months when daylight lasts longer, extending the operating hours is more practical and convenient for customers,” the applicant commented.

“During the winter months extended hours accommodates customer needs to clean their vehicles more frequently, after regular operating hours.”