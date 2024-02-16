Community champion who saved derelict building and turned it into community hub dies aged 75

Mrs Miles, who was 75, was awarded the MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2006 for her services to the community.

On a more offbeat note, a family story that a young Jeremy Corbyn babysat for her has been confirmed as true by the former Labour leader.

In 1976 Sue identified the derelict former Cosy Hall music hall in Water Lane as a potential “little theatre” for Newport. Her father had been the part-time manager.

Initially she envisaged a better acting and rehearsal venue for the two local theatre groups. Then in 1978 she initiated the Cosy Hall project to save and redevelop it as a general purpose community building for the people of Newport, starting by launching a petition to stop its intended demolition

Sue Miles, third from right, at the opening of Cosy Hall in Newport on November 3, 1985.

She and her friend Clare Boughey had Cosy Hall sold for a nominal £1 to the new charity set up to run it. The original pound note was displayed in the hall until it was stolen some time later.

As founder chairman she fought hard to raise money and drive the project through. Not content with phase one, which opened on November 3, 1985, she was instrumental in obtaining lottery funding to build phase two on the adjoining vacant plot.

The youngest of four children of Ernest and Letitia Tooth, Sue was born in 1948 at the Mary Roddam Nursing Home on Newport High Street, one of the last births before it closed later the same year.

Her dramatic talents were recognised at the then Newport Secondary Modern School where she performed in plays. She joined her brother David in Nova Youth Players in about 1964 when it was created from the drama section of St Nicholas Boys' Club, allowing girls to act, and not just help backstage.

Sue was the treasurer of Newport Amateur Dramatic Society in 1970, its secretary in 1971 and had directed “A Marriage Has Been Arranged” in June 1970.

Nova Youth Players merged with NADS in 1971, eventually to form Nova Theatre Club in 1972, meaning she was a founder member, and frequently held office, such as secretary. She directed five plays and entertainments and acted in 14.

She started selling children's wear and bought her shop “Suzyanne of Newport” on the High Street, eventually selling the business in 1986.

She and her late husband Malcolm, who was a three times Newport mayor and renowned local historian, had three children, Matthew, Becky and Jenni, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Contacted to confirm for the purposes of the eulogy a story that he babysat the couple's first child Matthew, Mr Corbyn, who in his young days used to live on the outskirts of Newport, said it was indeed true, adding that he was sorry to learn of the death of Sue who, together with Malcolm, he remembered really well from his Newport days.

Cosy Hall, Newport

He said he wanted to thank Sue and Malcolm for "wanting to make our world a better place for everyone."

Using the skills and experience she had gained from Cosy Hall, in 1991 Sue became village halls adviser for the Community Council of Staffordshire, filling the role for 10 years, becoming also secretary of the Staffordshire Village Shops scheme and deputy director of Staffordshire Rural Community Council.

In 2001 she led the Waters Upton Parish Centre co-location project, a national demonstration project initiated by John Prescott and funded by the Countryside Agency.

In 2004 she was appointed to lead the Community Stations Initiative project for the Association of Community Rail Partnerships, finding and developing community uses for redundant railway station premises across the east and west Midlands.

Between 2012 and 2019 she was joint director with Jenni operating a ladies-only gym franchise in Stafford.

Sue died on January 15 and the celebration of her life was at St Nicholas' Church, Newport, on Friday, February 16, following a private cremation.