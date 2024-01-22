Work on High Street in Newport, close to the town's library, is set to take place between Wednesday, February 14 and Friday, February 16.

The road will be closed for traffic travelling north westerly during the work, which will take place between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm.

Work will be undertaken by Virgin Media.

A diversion route will be in place for traffic affected by the closure, vehicles travelling south easterly will be unaffected by the work.

The diversion will direct traffic via Stafford Street towards the A41 and the Forton Road Roundabout.