Hopes for continued night fishing at Newport pool after successful trial

The owner of Howle Pool, near Newport. was granted a one-year use of the pond for night fishing in January last year.

Applicant Peter Jones says that the trial period had been ‘extremely successful for all concerned’.

He said that during the trial period there had only been one noise complaint in February last year.

Mr Jones said that the online booking system allowed them to identify the angler who was alleged to have caused the noise disturbance.

“It was dealt with in an amicable and calm manner, and apologies from both ourselves and the angler were accepted,” said Mr Jones in a supporting cover letter.

Historical applications for night fishing at the pool had been refused by the council on noise grounds and a subsequent appeal was also dismissed.

This was due to concerns that night fishing would have on ‘living conditions’ of those living in neighbouring properties and their proximity of the original car park to residents.

As part of last year’s planning permission, previous agricultural land was changed to form a car park.

Mr Jones said that prior to re-structuring of their business, the pool for day fishing was ‘very casually managed’, and ‘not monitored on a regular basis’.

He added that had resulted in the pool being used as a social venue for fishermen and families, and during the Covid-19 pandemic the pool became ‘overwhelmed’ with anglers and guests.

This caused problems including fish being stolen, litter issues and the environment not being respected, he said.

The re-structure included reducing night-time fishing to nine ‘improved pegs’, with dedicated parking away from residents.

Mr Jones said that the new access and car parking ‘have worked well’ during the last 12 months and ‘eliminated’ all noise and inconvenience.

“A combination of reduction in pegs, targeting more professional anglers, and the environment which has been created has resulted in a more pleasing aspect around the pool,” he added.

Mr Jones added that secure gating had been installed and the presence of a fishery manager resulted in regular customers alerting them of any suspicious activity around the pool.

He said that a recent meeting was held with residents who live adjacent to the pool, Mr Jones said that ‘initial concerns have been addressed’.

The application can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal on their website, application number TWC/2024/0035. Comments need to be made during the consultation phase which ends on February 1.