Glimpse inside rare historical property up for sale in Newport

The Grade II listed Chetwynd Lodge was originally a gatehouse for the Chetwynd Park Estate, which dates back to the Domesday records.

The 150-year-old detached property has a guide price of £750,000 and boasts around three acres of land and gardens containing mature trees, shrubs and lawned areas.

There are also sizeable outbuildings containing power and light.

The property is being sold by Barker Healey who say the two-bedroom house has a sweeping driveway, lounge, sitting room, dining room, kitchen and shower room.

The estate agent said: "If you are looking to buy a slice of Newport's history then you won't get a better opportunity than this! Previously part of the Chetwynd Park Estate.

"This truly stunning, Grade II listed, former gatehouse is over 150 years old, oozes character and charm and offers approximately three acres of land.

"Being located on the outskirts of Newport it is in an excellent location for road links, whilst still being just a short drive into the town centre. This unique property definitely needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated."

Viewings of the property are by appointment only. Further details are available at: barkerhealey.co.uk/