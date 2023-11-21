Fears over jet wash noise amid bid to extend opening hours

Proposals have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for the hours of jet wash use at the Shell petrol station in Lower Bar, Newport, to be extended from 7am to 7pm, to 7am to 10pm.

The applicant says that the proposal for a three-hour extension is due to customer demand and so users with busy schedules during the day can access the jet wash at night.

“During summer months when daylight lasts longer extending the operating hours is more practical and convenient for customers,” the applicant argues.

“During the winter months extended hours accommodates customer needs to clean their vehicles more frequently, after regular operating hours.”

Councillor for the Newport North ward Tim Nelson objected to the plans, subject to conditions, stating that there is currently a ‘noise intrusion’ from the jet wash.

He said: “The Shell garage jet wash is noisy. The extension of hours will present a noise intrusion and potential nuisance to the users of the Swan hotel opposite, and to the residents of Bridge Terrace.

“T&W (Telford & Wrekin Council) planning should only agree to this extension of hours into the evening, if they are convinced there will be no noise nuisance.”

The applicant says that their noise impact assessment (NIA), carried out by Hepworth Acoustics, showed that noise from the jet wash or vehicles using the facility ‘will not result in a significant noise impact to the amenity of neighbouring residents’

“The NIA records that the compressor element of the jet wash is highly comparable to the noise of the fuel pumps, which remain active throughout the night-time,” says the applicant.

“The proposed extension of the use of the jet wash to 10pm is not entering night-time when people are normally sleeping (11pm until 7am).”

The applicant’s supporting statement adds that the three-storey flats nearest to the jet wash has no windows on the side facing the facility.

“The most exposed windows are on the north elevation which do not have a direct line of sight to the jet wash,” the applicant adds.

“The NIA concludes that the internal noise levels in these flats attributable to the jet wash will be comfortably within the recommended daytime noise levels.

“The planning system should not place unjustifiable obstacles in the way of development that is compatible with existing activities.”

The application can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin planning portal on their website, application number TWC/2023/0850. Comments can be made during the consultation phase which ends on December 6.