Countdown to Newport's Christmas lights switch-on is on

In just two weeks, Newport will be lit with festive cheer as the Christmas lights are turned on in Newport Town Council’s traditional annual Christmas light switch-on event.

The free event, put on by Newport Town Council with sponsorship from Henshall’s Financial Advisors, will take place in the High Street and Market Square as usual on Friday, November 24.

At 6pm, Santa will be joined on stage by the winner of the town's Christmas card competition and Newport Mayor, Councillor Ian Perry, to flick the switch and turn on thousands of twinkling lights all along the High Street.

Entertainment will start at 5pm on the town square stage, with performances from the Newport Junior School choir, the Newport Male Voice Choir, NOVA Panto’s Aladdin, Urban Outsteppers, Newport Girls High Choir and with Newport Musical Theatre Academy.

The Christmas parade will leave the Guildhall at approximately 5.50pm, led by the Salvation Army Band.

The traditional Christmas service will begin at St Nicholas Church at 6.30pm.

After the switch-on, children will be invited to meet the other St. Nick, whose reindeer will be resting at the nearby Butter Cross.

A 'living nativity' is also planned for St Mary's Street, with a donkey, sheep and even a turkey.

Several funfair rides will fill Lower Bar, and The Hub off St Mary's Street will be open until 8pm, serving festive refreshments and children's craft activities.

Newport High Street from Lower Bar to the Wellington Road junction, New Street and the top end of Stafford Street will be closed to traffic from 3pm to 9pm and diversions will be in place.