The collision happened near the Forton Road roundabout in Newport. One person was cut free and sustained injuries not believed to be serious.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC at the junction of the A519 and A41 in Forton, Newport at 10.39am, one ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was the driver of one of the cars. She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital (Wolverhampton) for further treatment."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 11.10am on Thursday, November 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Newport.

"One casualty was released using Holmatro equipment."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene including the incident support unit and rescue tender. An operations officer was also in attendance.