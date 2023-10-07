As Big Brother returns - we ask where is its first winner Shropshire's Craig Phillips now?

Undated Handout Photo of Craig Phillips a celebrity builder and mental health speaker. To find out more, see craigphillips.co.uk. See PA Feature WELLBEING Craig Phillips. Picture credit should read: Craig Phillips/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature. WELLBEING Craig Phillips.

The reality series returns to ITV on Sunday following its revival by the broadcaster five years after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump.

The revamped show will see TV stars AJ Odudu and Will Best follow in the footsteps of former Big Brother presenters Davina McCall, Emma Willis and Brian Dowling, who all presented the popular programme during its 18-year reign on British TV.

The first series on Channel 4, was one of the first reality-TV shows to hit our screens and saw millions tune in every night to see the antics of the housemates, which included Nick Bateman, known as "Nasty Nick" to scouse-speaking Shropshire builder, Craig Phillips, who went on to win the inaugural series in 2000.

Channel Four game show's Big Brother winner Craig Phillips, with the show's host Davina McCall (L), leaves the Big Brother House in east London, Friday September 15 2000. The 28 year old body-building bricklayer builder was voted by the public as the winner and wins the £70,000 prize money. He confirmed that he will be donating his prize money to help his best friend's cousin Joanne Harris, who has Downs Syndrome, and needs a heart and lung transplant in the USA.See PA story SHOWBIZ Brother. PA Photo: Sean Dempsey Former Shropshire builder and Big Brother winner Craig Phillips Craig Phillips with Joanne Harris in 2001 Undated Handout Photo of Craig Phillips a celebrity builder and mental health speaker. To find out more, see craigphillips.co.uk. See PA Feature WELLBEING Craig Phillips. Picture credit should read: Craig Phillips/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature. WELLBEING Craig Phillips. Undated Handout Photo of Craig Phillips a celebrity builder and mental health speaker. To find out more, see craigphillips.co.uk. To find out more, see craigphillips.co.uk. See PA Feature WELLBEING Craig Phillips. Picture credit should read: Craig Phillips/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature. WELLBEING Craig Phillips.

Craig, who was living in Newport when he took the title two decades ago, made headlines when he gave his £70,000 winnings to an appeal set up for Shropshire teenager Joanne Harris.

Joanne, from Shrewsbury, who had Down's Syndrome, was a family friend. It had been hoped that she would be able to travel to the US for a heart/lung transport. But she fell ill with an infection and died in 2008, aged 25.

Big Brother turned Craig Philips from a builder into a reality TV star, who ended up presenting a host of programmes, such as Builders Sweat and Tears, House Trap and 60 minute makeover - as well as appearing on shows such as Bo' Selecta! and Lily Savage's Blankety Blank.

Now 51, Craig and his wife, Laura, had their first child in 2019, and now the the pair have two children and are respected names in the world of DIY.

These days Craig and Laura have their own YouTube channel called Mrs and Mrs DIY TV where the duo offer tutorials, workshops and tips based on building and renovating home.