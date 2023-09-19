Newport civic society appealing for new members

Membership is open at Newport and District Civic Society for the coming year

Newport and District Civic Society (NDCS) is encouraging people who care about issues relating to the town and surrounding areas to join.

The group reviews and comments on planning applications, on Telford & Wrekin Council Green Guarantee sites, the Newport Conservation Area, the vitality of the high street both for business and leisure, car parking in Newport, issues affecting the rural economy, the NI Park and many other topics.

NDCS Chairman David Parker said: "Get involved and take part to protect and enhance our town and the rural areas. We need new members to take forward the work of the Civic Society."

Annual membership costs £12 per individual and £20 per couple.

Membership can be taken up at the next meeting on September 26, to be held at the usual venue, Newport Cricket Club, where the bar is open, for the monthly speaker meetings.

People can attend for £4 without taking up the offer of membership.

The first speaker for the autumn programme is Wojtek Behnke, Aqualate Estate’s manager, and descendent of the Boughey family, who attended earlier this year.

He has has agreed to continue his talk about his vision for the Aqualate Estate with minimal damage to the environment, the ways in which he is transforming the approach to farming and land management on the estate, together with some of the major challenges facing British farming both now and for the future.