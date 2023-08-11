Councillors Peter Scott, Carolyn Healy, and Tim Nelson.

As part of the work around a mile of Newport canal, which was uneven, has been resurfaced to make it more accessible for people with buggies, mobility scooters and wheelchairs.

The project has been funded by Telford & Wrekin Council through their On Your Side investment programme, combined with contributions from housing developers.

Councillor Peter Scott, ward member for Newport West, is urging people to visit Newport canal for a walk this summer.

He said: “If you’re talking about making the canal an accessible walk for everybody, I think you can say that’s 'mission accomplished' as they have done that.

“It’s a lovely place to walk, I only wish that the borough council would give our walks along places like that and Norbroom Park as much credence as they do for the rest of the borough.

“It’s the sort of place you can come over, the kids can play and halfway through you can get ice creams or whatever, the town is full of coffee shops.

“There’s a lot here to come and see. I always call it the jewel in Telford & Wrekin’s crown and I think that it is.

“Unless they actually signpost how good it is then people won’t come. Our walks in particular are as nice as anywhere, including the town park.

“We’re as good as any part of the borough.”

The banks of the canal have also been reinforced as part of the project making them safer. Eight new benches have also been installed for visitors to sit and enjoy the area which is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to its rich plant life.

Councillor Scott has used some of his councillor’s pride fund allocation to buy one of the benches.

Newport Town Council are paying for a new ramp to replace the steps by the town lock making it more accessible for users.

“It’s been a bit steep, a bit rickety and a bit old,” added Councillor Scott. “They’re going to smooth it out and make it more accessible for wheelchairs, walkers, prams and pushchairs.”

Roots have come up in one section of the resurfacing work which the Newport councillors say has been ‘flagged up’ with Telford & Wrekin Council.

“They’re going to get the contractors to explain what they did,” Councillor Scott added. “Quite simply that shouldn’t be happening.