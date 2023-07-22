Conversion plans to offer high street 'massive boost'

Plans have been approved to convert Picken House in Newport into a shop and homes. Picture: Google Maps

Plans have been approved for Picken House on High Street, Newport, to be converted into four new homes and a commercial premises.

Speaking at Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee councillor Peter Scott, borough ward member for Newport West, said that the development was a ‘good news story’ for the town.

He highlighted the importance of historic buildings such as Picken House and the Royal Victoria Hotel not being left undeveloped.

“That part of Newport, Lower Bar, is dead after 2pm on a Saturday because there is very little commercial (businesses) down there,” said Cllr Scott.

“To introduce commercial sites to this will be a massive bonus to Newport High Street and will help the whole high street to continue to buzz.

“Yes there are problems because the school parking is there and at certain times of day the buses come and it’s a nightmare at times.

“However, I feel whether this is done or not it will retain being a nightmare because it’s that kind of situation.”

A council planning officer said that the Grade II listed buildings with courtyard to the rear previously belong to Adams Grammar School.

Plans include a new vehicle access through an archway in one of the buildings and into the rear courtyard which will include nine parking spaces.

Representing the applicant was Joe Salt, from Base Architects, who said that the buildings were previously used for teaching and boarding.

“We do appreciate and understand that there might be some concerned regarding the access and the impact this may have on the high street,” said Mr Salt. “We would like to reassure members (councillors) that the plans have been rigorously assessed by the council’s highways and built heritage officers who both found the proposed development to be acceptable.”

Mr Salt added that they had worked with the council’s officers to make sure the new vehicle access maintained pedestrian safety and retained the overall number of on-street parking spaces in the town.

He commented that a Section 106 financial agreement of £5,000 had been agreed to implement the proposed highways work.

Mr Salt said that the internal works proposed had been inspected by council officers and included the restoration of historic features and repositioning of modern internal partitions.

“The buildings are no longer fit for purpose from an educational point of view and are costing the school too much to maintain,” added Mr Salt.

“This proposal will ensure that the buildings are restored and all the historic features are retained, securing their future as an important part of the street scene and their contribution to the high street.”

The council’s planning officer added that Newport Town Council supported the scheme, while Newport & District Civic Society objected to the proposals.

Councillor Nigel Dugmore was concerned that cars turning into the development would ‘exasperate’ the existing traffic problems at times outside the school.

“One of the reasons why that end of the high street is perhaps not as vibrant as other areas is because of the mix of commercial properties at that end and the lack of parking,” added Cllr Dugmore.