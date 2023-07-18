Former Newport school boarding house could be turned into homes and a shop

The building in Newport

Proposals are to convert the Grade II listed former Adams Grammar boarding building, Picken House, into four new homes along with a shop and café or community space.

They also include creating a new vehicle and pedestrian access by demolishing the existing ground level of one building to allow access to the rear of the building which has space for nine parking spaces.

Telford & Wrekin councillors will make a decision on the plans at their planning committee meeting on Wednesday night.

“The scheme seeks to provide an improved appearance to the existing historic fabric, to align with the adjacent heritage assets within the existing street scene,” said the applicant in a design and access statement.

“Internal amendments have been carefully considered to ensure that the existing historic fabric is retained or enhanced as a result of the works.”

The site at 119 & 121 High Street, Newport, forms part of a cluster of buildings which are Grade II listed for their special architectural interest.

If approved, the plans would result in the loss of an existing parking space which would then be re-instated with five new parking spaces on High Street and two on St Mary’s Street.

A financial contribution of £5,000 would be provided by the developer towards a Traffic Regulation Order.

During the consultation phase two objections were received, with Newport and District Civic Society and the owner of a nearby property voicing their opposition.

“The proposal to gain access to the rear of the building by taking vehicles across the wide pavement area at the front of the building and then through a newly constructed wide vehicle entrance following the line of the current passageway is simply not viable,” the civic society said.

“We would suggest that the Highway Officers visit the area from 3.30pm onwards when school coaches are parked in the area for some time; cars attempt ‘quick stop pick ups’ of pupils by stopping in the middle of the road due to the coaches parked along the edge of the pavement and large numbers of pupils are on the pavement either waiting for other coaches to arrive, to be collected by cars or simply waiting around in large groups.”

The society also argues that creating the vehicle access would "severely damage the visual integrity of the historic terrace of Georgian frontages".

Newport Town Council has supported the scheme along, with borough councillor Tim Nelson. They welcome the renovation, saying that the town has a problem with "abandoned-looking buildings".

The council’s planning officer has recommended the plans for approval saying: “The proposed development will introduce new residential development and will secure the re-use of existing heritage assets.