Funding needed for Newport parking schemes

Concerns have been raised that parking in Newport could become more difficult when new houses are built.

Newport West councillor Peter Scott says that the market town is ‘suffering badly from a lack of parking spaces’ for residents, shoppers, workers, students and visitors.

“There are simply not enough public parking spaces for the number of cars now needing a space,” said Cllr Scott.

“This can only get worse as houses are built on the periphery of the town. Changes and improvements need to be made.”

Councillor Scott raised his concerns at the Telford & Wrekin Council’s full council meeting last week, when he asked the question: “Is the council willing to join me, the other three borough councillors and Newport Town Council to look at a five-year plan to improve the parking situation in the Newport area?”

In reply cabinet member for neighbourhood services Lee Carter said that the council has been working alongside Newport Town Council and ward councillors to create a parking strategy.

“Currently we’re working in partnership with Newport Town Council to identify funding streams to begin to bring forward aspects of these proposals,” said Cllr Carter.

“Once funding is secured we will look to programmes works and commence it with the level of funding available. As part of this it’s likely that further consultation is required with local stake holders to shape the proposals further prior to delivery.”

In response Cllr Scott voiced his frustrations ‘as to where the current work is going’ and hoped that he could work with the cabinet member on ‘something else’.

The Newport ward member then raised a second concern about the length of time traffic regulation orders (TRO) are taking to implement in response to parking issues.

“We have a number outstanding,” added Cllr Scott. “I’m getting more people ask me about further TROs. My question is: At the current level how long will we need to wait for any new TROs to be put into practice?”

In response Cllr Carter said that parking was a ‘complex situation’ and that if you make changes to one area that can then impact on others.

He added: “It’s fantastic that our residents, businesses and visitors to our borough remain able to park on most council owned car parks for free.

“That in itself creates pressures, it is a complex situation, you make a change in one area and that has impacts in other areas including displacement to residential streets.