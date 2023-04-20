Latest showcase of stunning images captured by talented Newport photographers

Large White by Norman O'Neill

There was a strong entry of prints and Projected Image, with advanced and intermediate photographers taking part.

In the Advanced Prints category, Norman O’Neill won with Seedheads & Persimmons.

Seedheads & Persimmons by Norman O'Neill

Second was Fran Hartshorne – Wisteria – and third was Howard Broadbent – Powering Through.

Norman was also fourth and fifth with Mother Earth and Dunlin while Phil Green was sixth with Mad March Hares.

In the Advanced PDI category, Norman won again with Large White.

Simon Hughes – The Witch and the Owl was second and Bill Spencer – Autumn Colours Borrowdale was third.

Roger Craven – Redshanks Disputing Territory and Howard Broadbent – The Through Train made up the top five.

In the Intermediate PDIs section, John Ridgway won with Riding the Storm Portrush and Brian Truslove was second with Murmuration.

Brian Kerrison – Early Morning Glow – and Jann Wassell – Ciaron – made up the top four.

In the Intermediate Prints section, Brian Kerrison won with Underneath The Arches while Colin Macklin – Prepping For Lunch – was second.

Murmeration by Brian Truslove

Jann Wassell was third and fourth with Fredau and Carla while Brian Kerrison – Golden Ferns – and Roger Walford – A Secret Place – made up the top six.

Next month, members have a competition on the subject of Abstracts, a talk on Uzbekistan, a studio evening and a presentation on landscape photography.

On May 13, the Cottage Care Centre in Newport has its annual fundraiser by selling garden plants. As in previous years the club will be supporting the CCC by having an exhibition of the club’s pictures and about 60 prints will be on display.

They are also offered for sale if anyone is interested in buying one.