Runners on their marks for the return of Newport 10K

Anne Strowger, Sally Morgan, Jenny Williams, Catherine Lamon and Emily Smith get set for the 10K's return

Newport & District Running Club has brought back the Newport 10K to raise money for the upkeep of the town's X-ray machine.

In its infancy, Newport 10K ran in 2018 and 2019 but was stopped in its tracks by the pandemic. Now, organisers are counting down to the starting pistol, with runners setting off on Sunday, April 30.

The run will start and finish at the historic Longford Hall, lapping roads, fields and tracks of the surrounding countryside.

Race organiser, Jenny Williams said she couldn't wait to get going.

"It's such a beautiful run, it has stunning views of the Wrekin and countryside," she said.

"It's been really fun organising the race again, and I can't wait to see everyone on the day."

While the views are pleasant, runners can also expect around 100m of elevation.

Jenny added: "It's not just running along roads so it's not the easiest course, there's a bit of up and down.

"But it is for runners of all abilities, we'll have sweepers at the back that will help everyone through the race with plenty of encouragement.

"It's a run that's not about coming first, it really is about taking part."

The race will start at 11am. Entry is £18 for unattached runners, while members of affiliated clubs get a £2 discount on the entry price. The minimum age on the day for entry is 15 years.

The race will be raising money for the town’s X-ray appeal, which pays for the upkeep of the X-ray unit at Newport Cottage Care Centre.

Booking can be made at stuweb.co.uk/event/4217

There will also be a fun run for children aged three to 14, starting at 10am. Entry is £3 and no booking is necessary.