Praise for 'forthright northerner' as former Newport mayor steps back from local politics

Lyn Fowler

After several terms as mayor and deputy mayor of Newport and over a decade in local politics, Councillor Lyn Fowler is stepping back from the town council and will not be running in next month's elections.

Born in Manchester, Councillor Fowler, aged 63, moved to the area 30 years ago. After becoming concerned about the expansion of the town over a decade ago, she decided to get involved.

The current mayor of Newport, Councillor Ian Perry, said he would miss the friendship and support from a colleague he described as "a straight-talking northerner".

He said: "I started in the council on the same day as Lyn, she was the very first person I saw. When I became mayor, I asked if she'd be my deputy to hold my hand through it, and I'm very grateful that she has done.

"She's got a very independent mind, she's a typical forthright northerner. She will always give you a proper, honest answer, and it's been wonderful to have someone to bounce things off the wall with for all these years.

"Lyn has been very good for the town, she was a big, integral part of any team she was in and she always volunteered to be on all of them.

"We've all got Newport at heart, but it's a team effort and whether she's at the helm or not she's been fundamental."

Councillor Fowler, who doesn't enjoy a quiet life, works for British Gymnastics at Lilleshall, is a governor for the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and volunteers with the police, said it has been an honour to serve for over a decade.

She said: "It's been an honour and a privilege to serve, I'm very proud to have been mayor and deputy mayor.