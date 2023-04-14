Newport youngster lives the dream with 'fast car' experience

Esme is the car during the driving experience

Esme Wilkinson, from Newport, has been a ‘fast car fan’ most of her life and wanted to get behind the wheel since the age of seven.

And during the school holidays, she finally had the chance to put a Porsche 911, Lamborghini Superleggera and a Chevrolet Camaro through their paces on a race track near York.

"It was amazing, it was so cool," she said. "We did our first lap and I started to get the hang of it after that.

"It was awesome because when I went round the bends I got to turn the wheel all the way around.

“Sometimes people do say things I love are more things ‘boys’ should like but I don’t believe that, because I don’t think anything should be just for boys or just for girls.

“It doesn’t matter what it is that you like to do, if you love it then you should do it. I love playing football as much as I do netball and driving the sports cars was just awesome.”

The track day was a gift from her parents, through Shropshire-based national experience gift company, WonderDays.

Esme’s mum, Maria Wilkinson, said: “I’m not sure where her love of sports cars has come from, as her dad drives a 4x4 and I have a little sensible hatchback but she loves fast cars.

"I’m very much in agreement with a Lamborghini being her favourite but don’t know whether to be worried that she has such expensive taste in cars already.

“Esme has never appreciated anyone suggesting she shouldn’t do something because it’s a ‘boy’ thing and has always just done what she enjoys.

“She loves make-up and dancing but she also loves football, dodgeball and tag rugby and has recently asked me to teach her to skateboard.

“She plays for local Newport kids’ football team and was the town’s carnival queen last year.

“We were both really proud watching her drive the cars and seeing how much she enjoyed it.”