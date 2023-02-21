Owner of listed former hotel at centre of court order reveals his plan for the site

The Royal Victoria Hotel was the subject of a court order secured by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The former Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport, a Grade II listed building, has been the subject of an ongoing saga surrounding its re-development.

Earlier this month the situation took a fresh and significant turn when Telford & Wrekin Council went to court to secure an order giving its owner, Roger Brock of Town Centre Properties, 14 days to "remove the dangerous scaffolding" around the building, and "ensure the structures are safe".

As part of the order an exclusion zone was put in place to prevent potential risk to the public.

The 14 days was due to expire today.

An artist's impression of how the new build could look.

Mr Brock has now said that structural engineers have told him the building "ideally should be dismantled".

He said that he would be submitting plans to the council to replace the building with another, that would include 15 apartments, and be "designed in exactly the same style including the iconic pilasters and height".

In a statement Mr Brock said: "I have battled for years and done everything in my power to try and save the original structure.

"The building was riddled with asbestos and the piling that is now needed to make the original facade safe simply makes this restoration project unviable.

"I have worked closely with the architect to create a new build that is in keeping with the local landscape and replicates many features of the original building."

He said that an assessment from structural engineers stated “it is with some regret that we must conclude that this building can no longer be considered safe long term and ideally should be dismantled as safely as possible within a short period of time subject to statutory approvals.”

Mr Brock said the new plans include "uniform floor to floor heights, Ashlar effect render to the whole building perimeter at ground floor level, double glazed timber windows instead of single glazed and a cast stone portico to the front façade".

Mr Brock added: "These plans provide us with the real belief that a realistic solution can be achieved. Once the scaffolding that is retaining the facade of the existing building shell is deemed safe and the road reopens we can then begin the process of the rebuild, subject to council approval."

He said that in addition, the plans will also re-instate the public through fare to Water Lane.

Town Centre Properties have built 21 town houses on the hotel's car park which have been sold to Wrekin Housing.