Love is in the air as historic Newport venue prepares for wedding open day

A wedding at the Guildhall in Newport. Picture: Newport Town Council

Newport's Guildhall, on High Street, will be throwing open its doors on Thursday, February 23 to show off its chambers, which will be all dressed for a wedding.

"Our open evening is the perfect way to see this charming Shropshire wedding venue and to meet some of the fabulous local businesses, who can help support your special day and the chance to chat with our wedding team,” said Jennifer Marshall from Newport Town Council.

“The event is free to attend and there’s no need to book. Our wedding team look forward to meeting lots of recently engaged couples searching for the perfect venue for their special day.”

The Wedding Fayre will give couples the opportunity to meet some local photographers, florists, wedding stationary printers, cake makers, Bridal gown suppliers, celebrants, the Telford & Wrekin Registrars amongst others, and to get inspiration and ideas for their big day.

As well as being able to see the Guildhall ‘wedding ready’, the Guildhall Wedding coordinators will be on hand to discuss ceremony requirements, look at available wedding dates and even take bookings.

The Guildhall is a 15th Century, Grade II listed building, and one the few remaining Tudor Buildings in the town.

The Wedding Fayre runs from 5pm to 8pm and guests will receive a complimentary drink on arrival.