Van on its roof after two-vehicle collision at busy Telford roundabout

Emergency services were called to the 'Three guns' Garrison Roundabout in Donnington at around 7.30am. Photo: Google

Two vehicles, a car and a hatchback van, were involved in a collision at the Garrison Roundabout on the A518 in Donnington, leaving the van upside down.

Emergency services including the fire service and the ambulance were called to the scene at around 7.30am, with the fire service reporting no one was trapped in either vehicle.

Traffic is reportedly backed up to the Clock Tower roundabout and entrance to Hortonwood, with the on-going roadworks by Aldi on Wellington Road causing further delay.

There is currently no report of injuries, but the fire service has said any casualties have been left in the care of the ambulance service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.