Road in Newport to close for tree-felling work

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished:

A road in Newport will be closed for five days while work on trees is carried out.

Chetwynd Road. Image: Google
A temporary broad closure is being put in place for Chetwynd Road while Ideverde, on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council, undertake tree felling works.

The work is set to commence on Monday between 9.30am-3pm and will end by Friday.

Access will remain for residents and emergency services.

The diversion route for other vehicular traffic travelling southbound will be via A41 Bloomsbury to Chester Road, Forton Road roundabout, Forton Road. The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling northbound will be vice versa.

The diversion route for HGV traffic travelling southbound will be via A41 Bloomsbury to Chester Road, Forton Road roundabout, A41 Bloomsbury to Chester Road, A41 Stafford Road roundabout, Stafford Road, Stafford Street, High Street, Lower Bar and Chetwynd End. The diversion route for HGV traffic travelling northbound will be vice versa.

The temporary road closure notice is TCC-028 20/8/22

