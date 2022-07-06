Shropshire law firm swaps its suits for wellington boots and heads into the field

Sarah Baugh, Megan Price, Anna Russell and Tom Devey.

Members of the firm’s Agricultural & Rural Services team will be heading out to regional shows to offer unrivalled expertise and meet the public.

Joining the team will be members of the Family team, Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning team, Residential and Commercial Property team, and the Planning team.

First up on Saturday is the Newport Show at Chetwynd Deer Park where the team will be sharing a stand with accountants WR Partners.

The firm will also be present at Burwarton Show, near Bridgnorth, on August 4, where they will be joined by Berrys & EFG Harris Allday.

On August 20, the tour will move on to Minsterley Show where Dyke Yaxley will be sharing the stand.

Agriculture Lead Partner Sarah Baugh said: “I am pleased that FBC Manby Bowdler will once again be supporting these important shows in Shropshire. We have been long term promoters of these events and we take pride in representing many landowners and farm businesses across the region.