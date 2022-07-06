Huge crowds anticipated as Newport Show makes welcome return

Show Manager Sally Western with Park Warden Martyn Fallows and Trustee, Chief Planner, Scott Dobson

The renowned show, held in the beautiful grounds of Chetwynd Deer Park, is making its triumphant return after two years, on Saturday.

And show organiser Sally Western said: "It's really exciting and everyone is really hyped up for the event.

"Every section is really looking forward to it and we feel really well organised this year.

"There's excitement and enthusiasm and we are all just ready for it to happen.

"We have sold loads of tickets so I would urge people to plan well and arrive in plenty of time because it is going to be busy around the showground.

"There are new faces who will be coming and it's great to be able to welcome them because there's a real community spirit here.

"But also it's great for the people who have been with us for years and years and they are equally excited for the day.

"There's a really great mix of things going on as well so we can't wait."

The event, running from 8am-6pm, will include stunts from the thrilling Atkinson Action Horses display team, whose work has been seen in films and TV and promises to dazzle the crowds, through to the renowned equine and canine shows – each of which lead on to wider competitions – the day promises something for everyone.

Also in the main ring will be Ye Olde Redtail falconry display, Team MAD BMX team, and Merion Owen & The Quack Pack and Sheep Show.

This year’s celebrity chef will be TV’s Rosemary Shrager, who will be appearing in the Festival of Food area, which will also see demonstrations by a host of renowned Shropshire chefs and food experts during the day.

Little Foodies can try their hand at making ice cream – and Harry Potter fans can have a go at making a magic wand in a carving workshop, being held at the Show for the first time this year.

There will be the chance to see live music throughout the day, the return of the Vintage Tractor parade, and a host of stalls selling some of Shropshire’s finest food as well as agriculture, equine and retail products and local arts and crafts.

The Show will see regular handicraft and horticultural competitions returning, and children from schools across the region will be able to find out if their school has won the potato growing competition when the results are announced in the Education Hub.

Village green fun will include Punch and Judy and other traditional entertainment, including the Stafford Morris Dancers.

Sally added: “Our weather forecast is looking good; our stalls and exhibitors are putting the final touches to everything – and we can’t wait to welcome everybody back!

“This year’s show will be truly special and really will be Shropshire’s best one day show for all the family."