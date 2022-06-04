Newport boundary dispute has town council at odds with neighbouring parish

Hundreds of people thronging at the beacon lighting in Newport

Councillors at Church Aston Parish Council have vowed to do everything in their powers to protect the integrity of their boundary following comments made at a meeting of Newport Town Council.

Councillor Lyn Fowler, deputy Mayor of Newport Town Council, had told the meeting that the council wants "everyone who lives within the natural town boundaries of the A518, A41 to the East of the town, and the residents of Wallshead Way and Ashworth Way, to be part of our town."

But that has brought a keep off our land response from parish council chairman, Councillor Simon Stacey who said "statements made by the deputy Mayor of Newport were inaccurate and unhelpful."

Responding to a report in the June 1 edition of the Shropshire Star, Councillor Stacey said there is a natural boundary provided by a green strip of land at The Mere, and boundary stone markers that clearly delineate the two areas.

The councillor said they will be making sure that residents are "are accurately informed of all relevant facts.

"We will let them know that anyone minded to support a move to become part of the Newport town area can look forward to the parish element of their council tax increasing three-fold, yes three-fold, for average band D properties.”

Councillor Stacey added: “We will also be making it very clear which services are provided and funded by the borough council as opposed to those that the town council has chosen to provide at their discretion at the local council tax payers expense so that residents can make an objective choice.”

In response Councillor Fowler said that the issue for her is one of "common sense" and one "about our community and community cohesion".

Councillor Fowler did not contest Councillor Stacey's assertion that a move would cost residents three times more in the town and parish council element of their council tax. But she added: "I am sure people in Church Aston are very proud of their village, as we are of Newport.

Her point is that those who identify with being Newport residents, shop on the High Street, attend the carnival and go to Newport Schools should be fully part of the community.

"They do support the high street but it is about making it equal if you are going to use our facilities or see the lights, which the town council pays for."

Councillor Fowler pointed to developments taking place on the outskirts of town, where people living in those homes would pay nothing to the town council.

The issue won't be decided however until the Boundary Commission makes its decisions over council seats. But Newport Town Council feels ignored in getting its voice heard in this process.