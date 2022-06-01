Councillors call for boundary review in Newport

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 03/05/18.The local election count at Cannock Civic Centre....

Residents will have seen the signage for Chetwynd Aston and Woodcote as they drive out of town on Station Road towards the A518.

What they probably do not know is that the boundary is different depending on whether it is Newport Town Council they are voting for the wards as part of Telford & Wrekin Council.

The issue is also reflected on Wallshead Way where it meets Ashworth Way.

Those who live on Wallshead Way are classed as Church Aston Parish Council residents but those who live on Ashworth Way are classed as living in Newport and as residents of the town council, although it is actually the same road with two names.

There is no dividing line and nothing to indicate to people when they have left Newport and gone into Church Aston.

Six years ago members of Newport Town Council managed to collect more than 700 signatures from townsfolk to support their campaign but Telford & Wrekin councillors voted against the move.

Councillor Lyn Fowler, deputy Mayor of Newport Town Council, said: "Our current efforts appear to be being ignored by Telford and Wrekin Council.

"They state that we must wait for the Boundary Commission to make their decisions over council seats, but Lawley, Sutton Hill, Oakengates and Madeley have been included in their thinking.

"We want everyone who lives within the natural town boundaries of the A518, A41 to the East of the town, and the residents of Wallshead Way and Ashworth Way, to be part of our town.

"The new houses which are being built at the top of Station Road are being advertised for sale as being in Newport but they are not, neither are those houses which make up Wright Avenue.

"Some 450 houses are to be built, whose occupiers use all the facilities Newport has to offer.

"This is great as it keeps Newport the vibrant town it is but, if we use the library as an example, Newport Town Council pays £7,500 per year towards the books in the library which comes out of council tax.

"The people who live in those 450 houses will not contribute at all but still use the library.

"On the other hand, those 450 occupiers may wish to have an allotment and can join the list of those who want one but they will have to pay more for it than the people who live in Newport.

"It is the same with Newport Cemetery, they can be buried there or have their cremated remains placed there, but they will have to pay more.