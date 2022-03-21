Students and Rotarians come together to plant 60 trees for Platinum Jubilee

Newport Rotary Lite's Peter Barlow helping enthusiastic Burton Borough pupils plant 60 trees for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The trees were donated by The Woodland Trust, while Telford and Wrekin Council gave access to land off Longford Road in Newport.

It is hoped the trees, planted by 16 pupils from Burton Borough School, will help make Newport greener and benefit residents for years to come.

Les Goodchild from Newport Rotary Lite said: "We were keen to work alongside Mercia and Marches Rotary Club to help improve the environment in Newport, and were especially keen to do it with pupils from local schools.

"Burton Borough School jumped at the chance when we talked to them about it, they were really enthusiastic.

"The students were a joy to work with, their attitude and work rate was brilliant, and they really threw themselves into the planting.

“The trees are part of the Green Canopy Project to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, so they were improving the environment in Newport as well as being a small part of history."

The local Rotarians also took the time to discuss the environment with the students, admitted the learnt as much from the students as the students learnt from them.

Les added: "There was a serious purpose to working with them.

"Protecting the environment for future generations is a Rotary priority, and it’s these pupils who will either benefit or lose out from what we do now, so it was great to see them so engaged.

"And I think the link with the Queen’s Jubilee was interesting for them as well."

"We already do a range of work with Newport schools such as youth competitions, we want to help our young residents develop, so we’re hoping to do even more with them in the future."

Jodi Beaver, eco-coordinator at Burton Borough School was very appreciative of the opportunity provided to the students

She said: "We are excited to be given this opportunity as we know it will have a great effect on the local environment in terms of improving the air quality and reducing the effects of climate change.

"It will also provide a peaceful place in nature for the people of Newport and its visitors.