Pub landlord raise thousands for Newport charities with memorial rugby match

Raja Singh

Raja Singh, landlord of The Shakespeare Inn in Newport, held the charity match in August this year in memory of his father, Dalbag Singh.

The Dalbag Singh Memorial Match raised £6,500 for Newport-based charities.

Raja Singh said: "We would like to thank everyone involved for their kind donations, especially at a time when many of us had our lives and livelihoods rocked by the Covid pandemic.

"With this in the back of our minds, I can truly say that nothing would have made dad happier than looking after the community, that looked after him for so many years.

"Next year we will be fund raising again in the loving memory of Dalbag Singh by conquering the Three Peaks Challenge."

From the total monies raised, £3,000 will be going to the Newport X-Ray Appeal and £3,000 to Newport Food Bank.

Then £500 is being donated to the Newport Memorial Garden fund, set up by Councillor Peter Scott.

Councillor Scott said: "Big thanks to Raja Singh and his fantastic family for the £500 donation towards my Covid Memorial Woodland which will be planted in the new year.