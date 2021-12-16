Work to turn Newport hotel in apartments will restart in the new year

The Royal Victoria Hotel, St Marys Street, Newport .

The Royal Victoria Apartments plans are now back on track after 18 months of delays.

Full planning permission, as well as listed building consent, was granted to the developer on November 22, 2021 by Telford and Wrekin Council for 17 apartments at the former Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport.

After 18 months of deadlock, Town Centre Properties finally got the go ahead for the additional mansard roof which will house the three extra apartments.

Quotes are being called for construction works, with building due to restart in the new year.

The council also confirmed that substantial developments made to the build in 2018 paved the way for the mansard roof, allowing for the further three apartments.

Former Adams Grammar School student and managing director of Town Centre Properties, Roger Brock said: “This news from the planning office is what we have campaigned for over the last 18 months.

"The works we have completed to date meant that we had to push forward with the plans in order to recoup the massive losses we have incurred to date.