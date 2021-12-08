Notification Settings

Mini nativity scenes created by villagers for church display

By Charlotte BentleyNewportPublished:

Villagers have been getting creative with nativity scenes made to miniature scale at a church near Newport.

Rev Alison opening the exhibition
Last weekend Reverend Alison – rector of the Staffordshire Border group of churches – opened the villages', Moreton, Outwoods and Bromstead, Miniature Nativity Exhibition in St Mary’s Church Moreton.

A good number of villagers were able to join the opening ceremony and enjoy a glass of mulled wine.

The theme for the exhibition is ‘Joy at Christmas’ and participants could interpret their own thoughts on the theme.

Reverend Alison said the results are "wonderful".

She said: "All displays have been created and constructed from a variety of materials, each one on a base of 15cms and no commercial components have been used.

"We are totally overwhelmed again this year by the excellent results showing significant talent of villagers in Moreton, Outwoods and Bromstead as well as a growing number of friends from outside the villages. There are 30 miniatures to see.

"In 2011 we started the Miniature Nativity Exhibition to see how villagers would react. There was a very positive feedback so we have repeated the event. Several miniatures were made with pasta and marzipan and the church mice thought they were on holiday! However little did we think villagers could produce better and better exhibits. This year is outstanding."

The exhibition can be visited in church between 10am and 4pm during December. The church is open every day and admission is free.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Senior Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@mnamedia.co.uk.

